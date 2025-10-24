Support
A set of smart white LED bulbs with a wide top and metallic screw base, labeled hue white ambiance on each bulb.

Sale

BR30 - E26 smart bulb - (2-pack)

Add two White ambiance downlights to enhance your home with a range of warm white to cool daylight. Control instantly via Bluetooth in one room or pair with a Hue Bridge to unlock the full suite of features.

Fitting

Light color

Shape

Model

Pack

Product highlights

  • Warm-to-cool white light
  • Instant control via Bluetooth
  • Control with app or voice*
  • Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
View all product specs
Find your product manual

Specifications

Bulb dimensions

  • Dimensions (WxHxD)

    94x130

Durability

Environmental

Extra feature/accessory incl.

Guarantee

Light characteristics

Packaging dimensions and weight

Packaging information

Power consumption

Product dimensions and weight

Service

Technical specifications

The bulb

What's in the box

What's supported

Other

  • Pay with Klarna
  • Apple pay
  • Google pay