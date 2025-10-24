Sale
BR30 - E26 smart bulb - (2-pack)
Add two White ambiance downlights to enhance your home with a range of warm white to cool daylight. Control instantly via Bluetooth in one room or pair with a Hue Bridge to unlock the full suite of features.
Fitting
Light color
Shape
Model
Pack
Current price is $38.99, original price is $329.99
Product highlights
- Warm-to-cool white light
- Instant control via Bluetooth
- Control with app or voice*
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Specifications
Bulb dimensions
Bulb dimensions
Dimensions (WxHxD)
94x130