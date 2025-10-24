With its minimal style and black accents, the Philips Hue Cher ceiling light brings versatile smart light for bedrooms, hallways, and entryways. This chic smart fixture offers 50,000 shades of warm-to-cool white light, a round silhouette, and a soft diffused lighting effect. Control instantly via Bluetooth in a single room or pair with a Hue Bridge to unlock the full suite of smart lighting features in your whole home.