*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Cher ceiling light
With its minimal style and black accents, the Philips Hue Cher ceiling light brings versatile smart light for bedrooms, hallways, and entryways. This chic smart fixture offers 50,000 shades of warm-to-cool white light, a round silhouette, and a soft diffused lighting effect. Control instantly via Bluetooth in a single room or pair with a Hue Bridge to unlock the full suite of smart lighting features in your whole home.
Product highlights
- White ambiance
- LED integrated
- Instant control via Bluetooth
- Control with app or voice*
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Control up to 10 lights with the Bluetooth app
With the Hue Bluetooth app, you can control your Hue smart lights in a single room of your home.Add up to 10 smart lights and control them all with just the touch of a button on your mobile device.
Control lights with your voice*
Philips Hue works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant when paired with a compatible Google Nest or Amazon Echo device. Simple voice commands allow you to control multiple lights in a room or just a single lamp.
Set the right mood with warm to cool white light
These bulbs and light fixtures offer different shades of warm to cool white light. With complete dimmability from bright to low nightlights, you can tune your lights to the perfect shade and brightness of light for your daily needs.
Get the perfect light recipes for your daily activities
Make your day easier and more pleasant with four preset light recipes handcrafted especially for your daily tasks: Energize, Concentrate, Read, and Relax. The two cool-toned scenes, Energize and Concentrate, help you get going in the morning or keep your focus, while the warmer scenes of Read and Relax help support comfortable reading or calm a busy mind.
Unlock the full suite of smart lighting features with the Bridge
The Bridge unlocks the features that make smart lighting truly smart — away-from-home control, voice control, automated lighting, and much more. Add a Bridge to your setup to create immersive experiences, tap into technology that’s secure and reliable, and more. The Bridge is the key to smart lighting like you’ve never seen before.
Specifications
Design and finishing
Color
Black
Material
Synthetic