Downlight 4 inch
Get the right shade of light at any moment. These recessed downlights fit 4-inch ceiling holes. Bright and featuring tunable white light, these lights are the perfect way to set the mood in kitchens, living rooms, and more. Can not included.
$44.99
Product highlights
- Fits 4-inch holes
- Includes E26 socket adapter
- 850 lumens
- Warm-to-cool white light
White and color ambiance
Downlight 4 inch
$69.99
White and color ambiance
Downlight 5 or 6 inch
- Fits 5- or 6-inch holes
- Includes E26 socket adapter
- 1100 lumens
- Color light
$79.99
White and color ambiance
Slim Downlight 6 inch
- Integrated LED
- Thin profile for low ceilings
- Bluetooth control via app
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
$79.99
Set the right mood with warm to cool white light
These bulbs and light fixtures offer different shades of warm to cool white light. With complete dimmability from bright to low nightlights, you can tune your lights to the perfect shade and brightness of light for your daily needs.
Get the perfect light recipes for your daily activities
Make your day easier and more pleasant with four preset light recipes handcrafted especially for your daily tasks: Energize, Concentrate, Read, and Relax. The two cool-toned scenes, Energize and Concentrate, help you get going in the morning or keep your focus, while the warmer scenes of Read and Relax help support comfortable reading or calm a busy mind.
Unlock the full suite of smart lighting features with the Bridge
The Bridge unlocks the features that make smart lighting truly smart — away-from-home control, voice control, automated lighting, and much more. Add a Bridge to your setup to create immersive experiences, tap into technology that’s secure and reliable, and more. The Bridge is the key to smart lighting like you’ve never seen before.
Control up to 10 lights with the Bluetooth app
Philips Hue with Bluetooth is the easiest way to get started with smart lighting. Set the mood instantly with Bluetooth-enabled LED bulbs and the Hue Bluetooth app, which allows you to control up to 10 lights in a room.
Control lights with your voice
Activate hands-free help in any room with Bluetooth voice-activated smart lights. Simply pair your Hue lights with any compatible Amazon Echo or Google Home device to enjoy the convenience of managing your smart lights with just your voice.