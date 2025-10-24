Calla Outdoor bollard
Simply plug in and enjoy the 16 million colors available to enhance the beauty of your garden or use it more functional for path lighting. The Calla base unit provides 1 light point and all cables / power supply you need to get started.
Current price is $169.99
Product highlights
- White and color ambiance
- Bridge required
- LED integrated
- White and color light
- Low Volt system - base unit
- Smart control with Hue bridge*
Specifications
Design and finishing
Color
Black
Material
Aluminium