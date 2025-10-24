Support
Close up of front of Hue White and color ambiance Centris 2-spot ceiling light

Centris 2-spot ceiling light

Get both functional and mood lighting in a single fixture. The white Centris has a fixed ceiling light and two spot lights that can be angled individually. Set each light in the fixture to any of millions of colors for a truly unique look.

Item no longer available

Product highlights

  • Integrated LED
  • Bluetooth control via app
  • Control with app or voice*
  • Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
View all product specs
Find your product manual

Specifications

Design and finishing

  • Color

    White

  • Material

    Metal

Durability

Extra feature/accessory incl.

Light characteristics

Miscellaneous

Packaging dimensions and weight

Product dimensions and weight

Service

Technical specifications

What's supported

Other

  • Pay with Klarna
  • Apple pay
  • Google pay