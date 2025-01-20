*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Econic Outdoor pedestal
Cast diffused light all around with the Econic pedestal low voltage light. A sophisticated black outdoor fixture that features a beautiful light effect, whether you're shining white light or one of 16 million colors. Power supply unit not included.
$169.99
Product highlights
- White and color ambiance
- Bridge required
- LED integrated
- White and color light
- Low Volt system - extension
- Smart control with Hue bridge*
White and color ambiance
Lightstrip Outdoor 80 inch
- 1 x 80 inch lightstrip
- 1 x power supply unit
- White and colored light
$149.99
White and color ambiance
Lightstrip Outdoor 197 inch
- 1 x 197 inch lightstrip
- 1 x power supply unit
- White and colored light
$249.99
$199.99
White and color ambiance
Lily Outdoor spot light
- LED integrated
- White and color light
- Low Volt system - extension
- Smart control with Hue bridge*
$119.99
White and color ambiance
Lily XL Outdoor spot light
- LED integrated
- White and color light
- Low Volt system - extension
- Smart control with Hue bridge*
$169.99
$135.99
White and color ambiance
Econic Outdoor Wall Light
- LED integrated
- White and color light
- Mains powered
- Smart control with Hue bridge*
$199.99
White and color ambiance
Calla Outdoor bollard
- Low-volt
- Matte black finish
- 104 x 252 mm
- PSU sold separately
$149.99
$119.99
White and color ambiance
Amarant linear outdoor light
- LED integrated
- White and colored light
- Low Volt system - extension
- Smart control with Hue bridge*
$199.99
White and color ambiance
Lily Outdoor spot light
- LED integrated
- White and color light
- Low Volt system - base unit
- Smart control with Hue bridge*
$349.99
White and color ambiance
Resonate Outdoor wall light
- LED integrated
- White and color light
- Mains powered
- Smart control with Hue bridge*
$189.99
Easy to install and extend
Brighten up dark paths, create highlights in your landscaping, or create a unique ambiance on the patio. You can do it yourself, using Hue spots or bollards. The products are based on low voltage, safe to use and easy to install. No more complexity to get lighting outdoors: go create and extend as you like.
Requires a Philips Hue bridge
Connect your Philips Hue lights with the Bridge to control your lights from your smart phone or tablet via the Philips Hue app. Or control your Philips Hue lights with the Philips Hue dimmer indoor switch for on/off and dimming functionalities.
High-quality aluminium and tempered glass
The products are made specifically for outdoor use. We are using high-quality aluminium and tempered glass to ensure the best performance in the outdoor conditions. As well as smart use of materials to optimize radio frequency.
Control it your way
Connect your Philips Hue lights with the Bridge and start discovering the endless possibilities. Control your lights from your smartphone or tablet via the Philips Hue app, or add the indoor switches to your system to change your lights. Set timers, notifications, alarms, and more for the full Philips Hue experience. Philips Hue even works with Amazon Alexa, Apple Homekit and the Google Assistant to allow you to control your lights with your voice.
Paint your outdoors with 16 million colors
With Philips Hue outdoor lighting there's no limit to the magic you can add. Play with 16 million colors and all shades of white light to create the effect you want. Highlight objects, trees or pathways to make your space stand out. Use the Hue app to save your favorite light settings and recall them whenever you want with the tap of a finger.
Special light for special occasions
Holiday cheer starts here — with smart light! Use your Philips Hue lights to transform your home into a festive experience: bright reds and greens for Christmas, subtle pastels for spring, or even an eerie purple glow to create the most haunted house on the block on Halloween.
Weatherproof outdoor light fixture
The smart light fixture is designed especially for outdoor use and has undergone rigorous tests to ensure that it can withstand all weather. It is UL Wet Location rated, meaning that it will hold up against even the worst rainstorms.