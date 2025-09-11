*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Lightstrip Plus extension V4 1 meter
Get colored smart light anywhere in your home with the Philips Hue Light strip. It is flexible, allowing you to bend, shape, cut, and extend it (only compatible with the Lightstrip Plus base V4) to adapt to your room and decor. Connect it to the Hue Bridge to get the full suite of smart lighting features. Take control of your home lighting wirelessly, with a smart device or light the entire home with versatile accessories (sold separately) such as Hue Dimmer Switch or Hue Motion Sensor.
Product highlights
- ±10-year lifespan
- White and color light
- Philips Hue Bridge included
- Control lights with app or voice
Control lights with your voice*
Philips Hue works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant when paired with a compatible Google Nest or Amazon Echo device. Simple voice commands allow you to control multiple lights in a room or just a single lamp.
Extendible up to 10 meters
Extend your Philips Hue Lightstrip Plus up to 10 meters by adding 1 meter extensions* to cover larger surfaces and enable wider applications. From bright cove lighting to ambient navigation light in your hallway or stairs, anything is possible. Philips Hue lightstrip plus gives you full color consistency from the first to the last extension.*Can only be extended with the Bluetooth-compatible version.
Create a personalized experience with colorful smart light
Transform your home with over 16 million colors, instantly creating the right atmosphere for any event. With the touch of a button, you can set a festive mood for a party, turn your living room into a movie theater, enhance your home decor with color accents, and much more.
Set the right mood with warm to cool white light
These bulbs and light fixtures offer different shades of warm to cool white light. With complete dimmability from bright to low nightlights, you can tune your lights to the perfect shade and brightness of light for your daily needs.
Bright light for both function and mood
With light coverage over its total length and a high output of 1600 lumen, Philips Hue strip lights provide enough light to be used both as a decorative and functional light source.
Specifications
Design and finishing
Color
White
Material
Silicone