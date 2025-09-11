Get colored smart light anywhere in your home with the Philips Hue Light strip. It is flexible, allowing you to bend, shape, cut, and extend it (only compatible with the Lightstrip Plus base V4) to adapt to your room and decor. Connect it to the Hue Bridge to get the full suite of smart lighting features. Take control of your home lighting wirelessly, with a smart device or light the entire home with versatile accessories (sold separately) such as Hue Dimmer Switch or Hue Motion Sensor.