*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Perifo cylinder spotlight
These powerful cylinder spotlights in black click right into Perifo rails. Tilt and rotate to shine their colorful light anywhere you like. Only for Perifo track lighting.
Product highlights
- ±10-year lifespan
- Bluetooth and Hue Bridge compatible
- White and color light
- 490 lumen
- 5.3 watts
Create a personalized experience with colorful smart light
Transform your home with over 16 million colors, instantly creating the right atmosphere for any event. With the touch of a button, you can set a festive mood for a party, turn your living room into a movie theater, enhance your home decor with color accents, and much more.
Unlock the full suite of smart lighting features with the Bridge
The Bridge unlocks the features that make smart lighting truly smart — away-from-home control, voice control, automated lighting, and much more. Add a Bridge to your setup to create immersive experiences, tap into technology that’s secure and reliable, and more. The Bridge is the key to smart lighting like you’ve never seen before.
Requires a Philips Hue bridge
Connect your Philips Hue lights with the bridge to control your lights from your smart phone or tablet via the Philips Hue app.
Set the mood with warm-to-cool white smart lights
Choose from over 50,000 shades of warm-to-cool white light to create the perfect ambiance in your bathroom for each activity and time of day. Use bright, white light each morning to start the day energized and alert, or match your evening wind-down routine with a dim golden glow.
Be your own lighting designer
Perifo track lighting doesn’t just look good — it looks any way you want it. Start with a kit and combine spotlights, pendants, light bars, and more to illuminate your home the way you like.
Completely customizable
Perifo track lighting is completely customizable — even after it’s installed — thanks to its easy click-in design. Add more lights, move them around on the tracks, or even extend your track lighting whenever you like.
Flexible design
Angle the spotlights. Lower or raise pendant lights. Rotate the gradient light tube. Perifo lights can be fine-tuned to shine where you like.
Made for ceilings or walls
Perifo track lighting offers both a ceiling and wall kit so you can choose exactly how you want to light your home.
Specifications
Design and finishing
Color
Black
Material
Metal