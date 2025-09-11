Support
Close up of front of Hue White and color ambiance Perifo gradient light tube compact

Perifo gradient light tube compact

With a compact gradient light tube in black, you can add blend of different colors to your space. Rotate the light tube to angle its wash of rich, powerful light perfectly. Only for Perifo track lighting.

Product highlights

  • ±10-year lifespan
  • Bluetooth and Hue Bridge compatible
  • White and color light
  • 740 lumen
  • 12 watts
View all product specs
Find your product manual
Requires a Philips Hue bridge

Requires a Philips Hue bridge

Connect your Philips Hue lights with the bridge to control your lights from your smart phone or tablet via the Philips Hue app.

Specifications

Design and finishing

  • Color

    Black

  • Material

    Metal

    Synthetic

Extra feature/accessory incl.

Light characteristics

Miscellaneous

Product dimensions and weight

Service

Technical specifications

What's supported

Other

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

  • Pay with Klarna
  • Apple pay
  • Google pay