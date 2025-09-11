Support
Close up of front of Hue White and color ambiance Perifo gradient light tube large

Perifo gradient light tube large

With a large gradient light tube in black, you can add blend of different colors to a larger part of your space. Rotate the light tube to angle its wash of rich, powerful light perfectly. Only for Perifo track lighting.

Product highlights

  • ±10-year lifespan
  • Bluetooth and Hue Bridge compatible
  • Blends white and color light
  • 1840 lumen
  • 29.5 watts
Requires a Philips Hue bridge

Connect your Philips Hue lights with the bridge to control your lights from your smart phone or tablet via the Philips Hue app.

Specifications

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

