A little light bar that totally transforms your home theater setup.
- Works in every home
- Perfect TV backlight
- Easy to install yourself
Play light bar single pack
Create a wash of colorful smart light with the sleek design of the Play light bar in white. This Play light bar, which includes a power supply that can connect up to three light bars, can be stood upright, laid horizontally, or placed onto the back of your TV with the included mounts.
Pack
Color
$89.99
Product highlights
- ±10-year lifespan
- Instant wireless dimming
- Philips Hue Bridge required
- Low energy consumption | A+
- White and color light
Complete control
Use the Hue app, your voice, or smart switches to dim, brighten, and change the color of your light bars.
Place them anywhere
The included stands let you set them upright, lay them flat, or mount them to the TV.
Surround lighting
Play light bars are all about the sync — and all you need is a Bridge. (Maybe some other stuff, too.)
Power up to 3 bars
One power supply unit supports up to three Play light bars.
Questions & answers
What’s the difference between Play light bars single units and the extension?
Can I use a different power supply from another Hue lamp to power a Play light bar?
Do I need to buy separate accessories to use the Play light bar?
Where should I install Play light bars?
How do I mount Play light bars to my TV?
Do Play light bars have an on/off switch or a button?
Specifications
Design and finishing
Color
White
Material
Synthetic
Durability
Nominal lifetime
25,000
Extra feature/accessory incl.
Batteries included
No
Dimmable with Hue app and switch
Yes
LED integrated
Yes
Power adapter included
Yes
UK-plug included
Yes
Miscellaneous
Especially designed for
Living Room
Bedroom
Style
Modern
Type
Light Bar
EyeComfort
Yes
Packaging dimensions and weight
EAN/UPC - product
046677802561
Net weight
0.49 kg
Gross weight
0.7 kg
Height
100 mm
Length
292 mm
Width
118 mm
Material number (12NC)
915005734701
Product dimensions and weight
Net weight
0.926 lb
Cable length
2,000
Height
1.4 inch
Length
10 inch
Width
1.7 inch
Service
Warranty
2 year(s)
Technical specifications
Lumen output at 4000K
500 lm
Light source equivalent to traditional bulb of
42
Total lumen output fixture
500 lm
Light color
2000-6500 Hue White Color Ambiance
Mains power
50-60 Hz
Wattage bulb included
6.6 W
IP code
IP20
Class of protection
Class III - Safe Extra Low Voltage
Lumen output at 2700K
490 lm
The bulb
Communication protocol
Bluetooth
Zigbee
What's supported
Compatible with Effects
Yes
Philips Hue App
Android 10.0 and above
iOS 16 or later
WiFi
Works without Wi-Fi
Defined support period
Minimum of 48 months after introduction date
Max. number of accessories
12 (with Hue Bridge)
Other
User manual
Disposal of the product
At the end of (economic) life dispose the product according to local rules and do not dispose the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health
Dismantling
No dismantle information available
*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.