Starter kit: 2 E26 smart bulbs (60 W) + dimmer switch
Suitable for most fixtures, this starter kit E26 smart LED bulb let you bring smart light anywhere in your home. Instantly set the mood with millions of shades of white and color light. As bright as a 60 W bulb.
Current price is $149.99
Product highlights
- White and color ambiance
- Up to 800 lumens*
- White and colored light
- Hue Bridge included
- Smart switch included
Specifications
Bulb dimensions
Bulb dimensions
Dimensions (WxHxD)
62x112