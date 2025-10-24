Ludere Outdoor floodlight
Illuminate your yard with the powerful white light of the Ludere outdoor floodlight. With dual heads and lightbulbs, Ludere gives you peace of mind to help you feel secure in your surroundings. Connect to the Hue Bridge for smart control.
$124.99
Product highlights
- White
- Bridge required
- Includes 2 X PAR38 LED bulbs
- Warm White light (3000K)
- Mains powered
- Smart control with Hue bridge*
Specifications
Design and finishing
Color
Black
Material
Synthetic