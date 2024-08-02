Support
Close up of front of Bundle: 4x Secure contact sensors + 2x motion sensors

Sale

Bundle: 4x Secure contact sensors + 2x motion sensors

Know what's going on at home by adding these four contact sensors and two motion sensors to your existing Philips Hue Bridge setup. Set your sensors to send instant motion alerts to your mobile device — and take action from the Security Center in the Philips Hue app.

Product highlights

  •  Two Secure contact sensors
  • Two indoor sensors
  • Control with the Philips Hue app
  • *requires Hue Bridge
View all product specs

In this bundle

Close up of front of Hue Secure contact sensor

2 x Hue Secure contact sensor

Get peace of mind both home or away with the Secure contact sensor! Place it on doors, windows, cabinets, safes, and more with the included adhesive backing — and a receive notification or even turn on the lights when the sensor is opened.

Secure contact sensor
Close up of front of Hue Motion sensor

2 x Hue Motion sensor

Trigger your smart lights with movement. The battery-powered Hue motion sensor can be easily installed anywhere in your home. 

Motion sensor

Specifications

Product information

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

