Home automation with smart lighting

The way to automate your home with Philips Hue is to use a Hue Bridge. It’s a smart lighting hub which simply connects to your internet router and acts as the brains of the whole smart light system in your home.

You’ll also need to choose a combination of Philips Hue smart bulbs, lamps, lights, sensors, and cameras, depending on your needs. If you’re just getting started with Philips Hue, a Bridge and a selection of led bulbs and lamps is the easiest way to benefit from home automations.

For a more advanced setup, consider indoor and outdoor motion sensors and cameras. These will trigger your lights by detecting movement without the use of a timer. (Of course, you can choose the windows of time when you want the sensors and cameras to be active!) As well as triggering lights automatically, Hue Secure cameras can send you alerts so you can decide if you want to activate your lights or not.

Once you have the hardware in place, it’s time to download the Hue app on your smartphone. The app is where you’ll set up, control, and tweak all your automations.