*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Meet the Iris special edition
The exclusive, extraordinary, and surprisingly smart lamp
Wash the wall with light
Cast a vibrant splash of light against the wall to create playful effects.
Create a subtle backlight
The soft backlight adds a new dimension to the already unique Iris.
Dim down low
With improved dimming capabilities, the Iris can dim to virtually any level of light.
Get inspired
The Iris limited edition lamp makes a statement anywhere you place it.
