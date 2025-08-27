The Hue home security system goes beyond cameras and notifications. With the Hue Bridge, your lights can react to activity-turning on automatically or triggering light and sound alarms. All managed in one app.
Inside the Hue home security system
Prevent unwanted guests
Whether you’re going out or going to sleep, arm your Secure system with a tap. Don’t forget to start the Mimic presence automation to make it look like you’re home if you’re leaving!
Detect who’s there
Secure cameras, sensors, video doorbells, and chimes detect motion in their line of vision - instantly reacting with lights and app notifications based on your settings.
Get notified immediately
Find out exactly where and when motion was detected with a notification sent directly to your mobile device. With a Secure plan, you can even see if the motion was a person, animal, vehicle, or package.
Verify your response
Check the live view in the Security Center to see what (or who!) triggered the motion alert — and then choose what to do next. If you’ve got a Secure plan, you can also check in on your saved video history in the timeline.
Deter potential threats
Seem suspicious? Trigger an alarm that flashes your lights or sound the siren on your Secure camera with a tap in the app. You can even use two-way talk to warn off a potential intruder — or just say hello to a friendly face.
Complete control of home security and lighting in one app
The Hue app gives you complete control over your smart security and lighting. Manage Hue cameras, video doorbells, and sensors, receive instant notifications and trigger automations or alarms-right from your phone. Pair with smart lights to enhance security and customize your setup all in one app.
Upgrade to Hue Bridge Pro — make your lights motion-aware
Make your lights smarter with Hue Bridge Pro. Turn them into motion-aware sensors that respond to movement, send notifications, and light up the moment. Plus, unlock light alarms, presence mimicking, and other light features-all from the system you already trust.
Your privacy, our priority
End-to-end encryption. Two-factor authentication. A unique passphrase to access video clips and history. Philips Hue Secure was designed with your privacy in mind. Want to know more about how we’ll manage your data?
Questions & answers about home security systems
Which Philips Hue products work with a Secure setup?
What do I need to start using Philips Hue security features?
What can I do with my video doorbell, chime, and security system if I think there's an intruder in my home?
How does a Bridge improve my Secure system?
Is there a free trial for the Secure plan's paid features, doorbells, and chimes?
What is a do-it-yourself (DIY) home security system?
What is the best home security system?
What is the best security alarm system for homes?
What is a security alarm system?
Can’t find an answer?
