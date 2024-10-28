Hue Labs information

After 7 years of testing new features, the Hue Labs experiment has come to an end! Many formulas have been promoted to built-in app features (with even more functionality!) so start using those instead.

What's happening to Hue Labs?



Hue Labs was a testing platform that helped us develop our most out-of-the-box ideas. Many of these ideas became formulas, which then became some of our most-loved features.



Because of its success, we’ve moved much of our beta testing to the app — so there’s no need for a separate Hue Labs platform anymore. You'll see "Beta" on features you can try out!



What should I do?



You’ll be able to access Hue Labs up until June 2024. After that, automated formulas will keep running as is, but you won’t be able to edit them. Manually activated formulas can be replaced by corresponding scenes in the scene gallery. Find all the formulas and their corresponding features in the table below.

Questions and answers

What was Hue Labs?

Hue Labs was a testing platform where anyone with a Philips Hue system could try prototypes of new functionalities called formulas. We've collected so much feedback from Hue Labs users that most formulas are now available in the Philips Hue app — some with even richer functionality than before!

What happened to Hue Labs?



Hue Labs was an experiment. It was a place for us to develop new features, with our users giving us feedback on our most out-of-the-box ideas. Many of these ideas were so popular that we’ve built them right into the app.

We moved much of our beta testing to the app itself, thanks to the success of Hue Labs.

Is Hue Labs still accessible?



Hue Labs closed on June 25th, 2024. If you still have automated formulas installed, they'll continue to run as is, but you won't be able to edit them. Manually activated formulas are no longer accessible, but there are dozens of corresponding scenes in the scene gallery.

What should I do about Hue Labs?



If you don't have or use HueLabs formulas, you can just continue using your Hue system as always. If you do have or use Hue Labs formulas, we recommend that you start using the equivalent versions via the official Hue app and delete the formulas instead. You can find which these equivalent versions are via the conversion table below. The Hue app is easy to use and configure, so it shouldn't take you much effort to upgrade.

How do I delete my existing Hue Labs formulas?



Go to Settings > Bridge Settings > Hue Labs. Tap Delete all formulas. This will remove all automated formulas that were still running on your Bridge.

Will my existing Hue Labs formulas continue to work?



Yes, but you won't be able to edit them. We recommend moving over to these built-in features, since they often have more functionality than the formulas. If you don't see a formula listed, it may not have a corresponding feature.

Where can I see which Hue Labs formulas are part of the Philips Hue app?



Check the table below to see which Hue Labs formulas have corresponding features in the app. Some formulas won't work exactly the same as they did in Hue Labs — they may even have more functionality.

Why are some Hue Labs formulas not part of the Philips Hue app?



Hue Labs was a testing platform for users to try out prototypes of new features. Some formulas weren't a good fit for the app. You may be able to find similar functionalities in third-party apps that work with Philips Hue.

Will the closure of Hue Labs affect the rest of my Philips Hue system?



Your system will continue to work normally! Even if you had formulas installed, your lights, switches, sensors, automations, Entertainment areas, third-party integrations, and any other part of your system will stay the same.

Can I still test out features?



Yes — right in the Philips Hue app! You’ll see “Beta” next to the features that we’re currently testing out.

Why don’t I see a corresponding feature for the temperature dashboard?



We understand the frustration, and we tried our best to ensure all the most popular features were built into the app. Some features, like the temperature sensor dashboard, were not a fit for the app. You can still view the temperature in third-party apps such as Apple Home and Google Home.

