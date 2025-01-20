*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Black pendant cord
Lightguide bulbs were designed to be displayed – and this matching pendant light cord in black is the perfect way to do it. With a metal holder and fabric-wrapped cord, you can add a modern touch and colourful light to any room.
£44.99
- Free shipping over £50 (UK only)
- Free 30-day returns
- 2-year warranty
Product highlights
- Made for Lightguide bulbs
- Available in black or white
- Use with G125 & ST72 filament bulbs
- Adjustable height
Bright Days 30% off
Hue
Bridge
- Bridge included
- Automates your lights
£49.99
Bright Days 30% off
Hue
Hue Motion sensor
- Wireless installation
- Battery powered
- Automates your lights
- Mounts anywhere
£39.99
Bright Days 30% off
Hue
Outdoor 100W power supply
- Extension cable
- Power up to 100 W
- Black
£79.99
Bright Days 30% off
Hue
Outdoor 40W power supply
- Extension cable
- Power up to 40 W
- Black
£44.99
Bright Days 30% off
Hue
Tap dial switch
- Wireless installation
- Battery powered
- Easy access to light scenes
- Use as a remote control
£44.99
Bright Days 30% off
Hue
Outdoor sensor
- Wireless installation
- Battery powered
- Weatherproof
- Automates your lights
£54.99
Bright Days 30% off
Hue
Dimmer Switch (latest model)
- Wireless installation
- Battery powered
- Easy access to light scenes
- Use as a remote control
£19.99
Matching pendant light cord
Add minimalistic style to any area of your home with these pendant light cords, designed specifically for Lightguide bulbs (sold separately). Available in black or white, the cord features a metal holder that perfectly conceals the bulb base – letting it blend into your decor. Hang a single cord from the ceiling for a subtle look, or cluster several together to make more of a statement.