*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Sale
Bundle: 2x Play light bars + Lightstrip (80")
Use these Play light bars in white and a 2-metre lightstrip around your home cinema or gaming setup to enhance the way you enjoy your media.
Current price is £159.58, original price is £199.98
Included in Flash Sale: Buy 2 or more items, save 25%Shop the sale
- Free shipping over £50 (UK only)
- Free 30-day returns
- 2-year warranty
Product highlights
- White and colour light
- Made for TV areas
- Hue Bridge required (Play)
In this bundle
1 x Hue White and Colour Ambiance Play light bar double pack
Create a wash of colourful smart light with the sleek design of the Play light bar in white. This Play light bar 2-pack, which includes two light bars and a power supply that connects up to three lights, can be stood upright, laid down or placed onto the back of your TV with the included mounts.Play light bar double pack
1 x Hue White and Colour Ambiance Lightstrip Plus base V4 2 metre
Bring colourful light to any area of your home! Flexible and extendable up to 10 meters, this indoor lightstrip adheres to any surface and shines a single shade of white or colour light.Lightstrip Plus base V4 2 metre