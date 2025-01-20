Support
Close up of front of Hue White and Colour Ambiance Lightstrip Plus base V4 2 metre

Lightstrip Plus base V4 2 metre

Bring colourful light to any area of your home! Flexible and extendable up to 10 meters, this indoor lightstrip adheres to any surface and shines a single shade of white or colour light.

Bright Days

Product highlights
  • Shines a single colour of light at once
  • Power supply unit included
  • Control with Bluetooth or Bridge
  • 2 m, extendable up 10 m
  • Up to 1700 lumens
Bend, cut, reuse, expand

Bend your lightstrip neatly to form clean corners, expand it with extension cables, or cut it to fit into any space. No piece is wasted. Every cut piece is reusable.

Customise with the Hue app

Easily change the color, create automations, and more to make your lightstrip work for your space and the occasion.

Hand holding mobile device with Hue app

Go hands-free with voice

Pair with smart home assistants such as Amazon Alexa, Apple Home, and Google Assistant, to control your lightstrip with your voice.

Man and woman in doorway lit by blue smart LED strip

Control your way

Use the Hue app, your voice, or smart accessories to control your setup.

Elevate your lightstrip with easy-to-use accessories such as a dimmer switch or motion sensor.

Hand turning Hue Tap dial switch
Illustration of a razor blade cutting a strip light

Install like a pro

The flexibility of Philips Hue Lightstrips Plus enables you to fit your lights into any space and conquer more advanced setups, like stair steps and display shelves.

Kitchen cabinets with strip lights set to white light

Expand your horizons

Extension cables with connectors enable you to easily expand your lights for more advanced setups.

Philips Hue light strip with power cable, adapter, signal box and connector

Ultimate flexibility

Cut the lightstrip on the marked lines to fit your space, or make it even longer with extension strips up to 10 m. Bend, curve, and shape it to fit your space.

Replacement parts available for this product

Looking for replacement parts for this product? Find replacement power cables, mounts and more to breathe new life into your lights.

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

