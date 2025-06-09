Support
With its semi flush-mount design and sleek white aluminium frame, this round LED panel is simply sophisticated. Thousands of shades of powerful, perfectly uniform white light make it an eye-catcher for any space.

Product highlights

  • Even light distribution
  • ⌀39.5 cm
  • Matte white aluminium
Perfection in an LED panel

The smoothest light you'll ever see.

A selection of Aurelle and Surimu LED light panels in rectangular, square and round shapes with white aluminium frames.
A Hue Aurelle flat LED light panel in small square shape mounted on a ceiling.

Easy to mount

You only need one set of hands to install this ceiling light. Clip, hang, attach — you're done.

Two Hue Aurelle LED light panels mounted illuminating a hallway with warm white smart light.

Uniform light

Specially arranged LEDs allow this panel emit the exact same brightness and colour across its entire expanse.

A rectangular Hue Surimu LED light panel set to a pink tone of smart light.

High-quality design

Robust frame, sleek matte finish. And rich, deeply saturated light.

Specifications

Design and finishing

Colour

White

Material

Aluminium

Durability

Nominal lifetime

25,000

Extra feature/accessory incl.

Dimmable with the Hue app and switches

Yes

LED integrated

Yes

Light characteristics

Colour rendering index (CRI)

≥80

Miscellaneous

Especially designed for

Living Room

Bedroom

Kitchen

Style

Contemporary

Type

Ceiling Lights

EyeComfort

Yes

Packaging dimensions and weight

EAN/UPC - product

8720169328938

Net weight

2.2 kg

Gross weight

3.18 kg

Height

453 mm

Length

458 mm

Width

104 mm

Material number (12NC)

929003099302

Product dimensions and weight

Net weight

2.2 kg

Height

4.8 cm

Length

39.5 cm

Width

39.5 cm

Service

Warranty

2 year(s)

Technical specifications

Lumen output at 4000K

2,450 lm

Bulb technology

LED

Light colour

2200-6500 Hue White Ambiance

Mains power

220–240 V

Wattage bulb included

21

IP code

IP20

Class of protection

Class II

Lumen output at 2700K

2,300 lm

Number of light sources

1

The bulb

Communication protocol

Bluetooth

Zigbee

What's supported

Compatible with Effects feature

Yes

Philips Hue App

iOS 16 or later

WiFi

Works without Wi-Fi

Defined support period

Minimum of 48 months after introduction date

Max. number of accessories

12 (with Hue Bridge)

Other

User manual

User Manual

Disposal of the product

At the end of (economic) life, dispose the product according to local rules and do not dispose the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health

Dismantling

No dismantle information available

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

