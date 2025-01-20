Support
Close up of front of Hue White and Colour Ambiance Tento round WCA LED ceiling panel 29.1 cm black

Tento round WCA LED ceiling panel 29.1 cm black

Give the smart light treatment to any area of your home, including large wardrobes, garages, hallways and more. Sleek and streamlined with a black finish, this round ceiling panel is easy to install and looks good anywhere.

£94.99

  • Free shipping over £50 (UK only)
  • Free 30-day returns
  • 2-year warranty
Product highlights
  • Subtle upward glow
  • ⌀29.1 cm
  • Up to 2250 lumens
  • Synthetic profile
Control up to 10 lights with the Bluetooth app

With the Hue Bluetooth app, you can control your Hue smart lights in a single room of your home.Add up to 10 smart lights and control them all with just the touch of a button on your mobile device.

Control lights with your voice*

Philips Hue works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant when paired with a compatible Google Nest or Amazon Echo device. Simple voice commands allow you to control multiple lights in a room, or just a single lamp.

Create a personalised experience with colourful smart light

Transform your home with over 16 million colours, instantly creating the right atmosphere for any event. With the touch of a button, you can set a festive mood for a party, turn your living room into a movie theatre, enhance your home decor with colour accents, and much more.

Set the right mood with soft white light

Hue bulbs and light fixtures use a soft white light. Dimmable from bright daylight to low nightlights, these smart lights allow you to fill your home with just the right level of warm light when you need it.

Get the perfect light recipes for your daily activities

Make your day easier and more pleasant with four pre-set light recipes handcrafted especially for your daily tasks: Energise, Concentrate, Read and Relax. The two cool-toned scenes, Energise and Concentrate, help you get going in the morning or keep your focus, while the warmer scenes of Read and Relax help support comfortable reading or calm a busy mind.

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

