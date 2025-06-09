The smoothest light you'll ever see.
New
Aurelle Rectangle Panel
With its semi flush-mount design and sleek black aluminium frame, this rectangular LED panel is simply sophisticated. Thousands of shades of powerful, perfectly uniform white light make it an eye-catcher for any space.
Light colour
Colour
Shape
Size
£169.99
Want to know when it’s back?
Sign up to receive an email when this product is back in stock. We’ll only send you this email once — check out our Privacy Policy for more details.
- Free shipping over £50 (UK only)
- Free 30-day returns
- 2-year warranty
Product highlights
- Even light distribution
- Matte white aluminium
Perfection in an LED panel
Easy to mount
You only need one set of hands to install this ceiling light. Clip, hang, attach — you're done.
Uniform light
Specially arranged LEDs allow this panel emit the exact same brightness and colour across its entire expanse.
High-quality design
Robust frame, sleek matte finish. And rich, deeply saturated light.
Others also bought
Hue
Tap dial switch
£44.99
Hue
Smart button
£17.99
Hue
Hue Motion sensor
£39.99
Specifications
Design and finishing
Colour
Black
Material
Aluminium
Durability
Nominal lifetime
25,000
Extra feature/accessory incl.
Four light recipes
Yes
5 year warranty on the LED module
Yes
Adjustable height
No
Adjustable spot head
No
Batteries included
No
Centrepiece
Yes
Colour changing (LED)
Yes
Dimmable with the Hue app and switches
Yes
Dimmable with remote control
Yes
LED integrated
Yes
Light characteristics
Colour rendering index (CRI)
≥80
Miscellaneous
Especially designed for
Living Room
Bedroom
Kitchen
Style
Contemporary
Type
Ceiling Lights
EyeComfort
Yes
Packaging dimensions and weight
EAN/UPC - product
8720169329034
Net weight
5.8 kg
Gross weight
8.16 kg
Height
382 mm
Length
1,315 mm
Width
105 mm
Material number (12NC)
929003597702
Product dimensions and weight
Net weight
5.8 kg
Height
4.8 cm
Length
120 cm
Width
30 cm
Service
Warranty
2 year(s)
Technical specifications
Lumen output at 4000K
3,750 lm
Lamp lifetime up to
25,000
Bulb technology
LED
Light colour
2200-6500 Hue White Ambiance
Mains power
220–240 V
Wattage bulb included
39
IP code
IP20
Class of protection
Class II
Number of light sources
0
The bulb
Communication protocol
Bluetooth
Zigbee
What's supported
Compatible with Effects feature
Yes
Philips Hue App
iOS 16 or later
WiFi
Works without Wi-Fi
Defined support period
Minimum of 48 months after introduction date
Max. number of accessories
12 (with Hue Bridge)
Other
User manual
Disposal of the product
At the end of (economic) life, dispose the product according to local rules and do not dispose the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health
Dismantling
No dismantle information available
*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.