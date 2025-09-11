*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Devote Hue slim ceiling light M
Perfectly even, powerful light. This round LED slim ceiling light offers millions of shades of white and coloured light in a sleek white synthetic frame. Its semi flush-mount design provides depth, and its simplicity makes it a sophisticated choice for any room.
Product highlights
- Even light distribution
- ⌀ 42.1 cm
- Up to 2900 lumens
- Matte white synthetic
Control lights with your voice*
Philips Hue works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant when paired with a compatible Google Nest or Amazon Echo device. Simple voice commands allow you to control multiple lights in a room, or just a single lamp.
Create a personalised experience with colourful smart light
Transform your home with over 16 million colours, instantly creating the right atmosphere for any event. With the touch of a button, you can set a festive mood for a party, turn your living room into a movie theatre, enhance your home decor with colour accents, and much more.
Set the right mood with soft white light
Hue bulbs and light fixtures use a soft white light. Dimmable from bright daylight to low nightlights, these smart lights allow you to fill your home with just the right level of warm light when you need it.
Get the perfect light recipes for your daily activities
Make your day easier and more pleasant with four pre-set light recipes handcrafted especially for your daily tasks: Energise, Concentrate, Read and Relax. The two cool-toned scenes, Energise and Concentrate, help you get going in the morning or keep your focus, while the warmer scenes of Read and Relax help support comfortable reading or calm a busy mind.
Specifications
Design and finishing
