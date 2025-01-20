*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Kosipo Ceiling/Wall Spotlight 3x
This Philips my Living Contemporary is a range of spot lights with elegant silhouettes and high quality light that matches today's tastes, trends and lifestyles.
£41.27
Product highlights
- No bulb
- Black
ClickFix easy mounting
Install your spot light easily and by yourself. Thanks to ClickFix, no extra pair of hands is needed. Simply mount the bracket to the ceiling, connect the wires, then click and fix the lamp in one go.
Adjustable spot head
Direct the light where you want it most by simply adjusting, rotating or tilting the spot head of the lamp.
High-quality materials
This lamp is sculpted from layered patterns of high-quality materials with superior finishing. This ensures a solid and long lasting product that will enhance your home for many years to come.
For any room in your interior
Fully functional and at the same time very elegant, this Philips spot light will bring a decorative touch to any room in your home.
Natural and recognisable forms
Soft transitions and curved lines define the timeless look of myLiving by Philips. Practical and elegant, myLiving spot lights are unobtrusive and blend perfectly into any contemporary interior.
The perfect light beam for accent lighting
The perfect light beam for accent lighting. This Philips spot light has the perfect light beam for accent lighting (GU10 bulb not included). With bundled light you can emphasise any detail or feature in your interior.
Specifications
Bulb characteristics
Intended use
Indoor
Design and finishing
Colour
Black
Material
Metal
Environmental
Disposal of the product
At the end of (economic) life, dispose of the product in accordance with local rules. Do not dispose of the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help to prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health.
Extra feature/accessory incl.
Adjustable spot head
Yes
click!FIX mounting
Yes
LED integrated
No
Miscellaneous
Especially designed for
Bedroom
Living Room
Dining Room
Kitchen
Home Office
Hallway
Style
Contemporary
Type
Ceiling/Wall Spotlights
EyeComfort
No
Packaging dimensions and weight
EAN/UPC - product
8718696164921
Net weight
1.25 kg
Gross weight
1.54 kg
Height
11.7 cm
Length
11.5 cm
Width
49 cm
Material number (12NC)
915005532101
Product dimensions and weight
Net weight
1.250 kg
Height
9.2 cm
Length
44.3 cm
Width
11.8 cm
Service
Warranty
2 year(s)
Technical specifications
Total lumen output fixture
No bulb included
Mains power
AC 220-240
Energy class included light source
bulb not included
Fitting/cap
GU10
Wattage bulb included
5.5W
Maximum wattage replacement bulb
5.5
IP code
IP20
Class of protection
Class I
Light source replaceable
Yes
Number of light sources
3
Other
User manual
Dismantling
No dismantle information available