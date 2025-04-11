Support
Transform your outdoor space with light

Transform your outdoor space with light

Explore all outdoor products

Discover our most popular outdoor light fixtures

It’s the smart way to light your back garden – literally. Our broad collection of lights means you can light your outdoor space the way you want.

Sale
Lightstrip Outdoor 5 metre

Hue White and Colour Ambiance

Lightstrip Outdoor 5 metre
1 x 5 metre lightstrip
1 x power supply unit
White and coloured light

£214.99

Sale
Appear Outdoor wall light

Hue White and Colour Ambiance

Appear Outdoor wall light
LED integrated
White and coloured light
Mains powered
Smart control with Hue Bridge*

£139.99

Sale
Outdoor sensor

Hue

Outdoor sensor
Wireless installation
Battery powered
Weatherproof
Automates your lights

£54.99

Lily Outdoor spot light

Hue White and Colour Ambiance

Lily Outdoor spot light
LED integrated
White and coloured light
Low Volt system – base unit
Smart control with Hue Bridge*

£319.99

Sale
Calla Outdoor pedestal

Hue White and Colour Ambiance

Calla Outdoor pedestal
Low-volt
Matte black finish
105 x 252 mm
PSU sold separately

£114.99

Temporarily out of stock

Sale
Resonate Outdoor wall light

Hue White and Colour Ambiance

Resonate Outdoor wall light
LED integrated
White and coloured light
Mains powered
Smart control with Hue Bridge*

£139.99

Sale
Discover Outdoor Floodlight

Hue White and Colour Ambiance

Discover Outdoor Floodlight
LED integrated
White and colour light
Mains powered
Smart control with Hue Bridge*

£179.99

Sale
Lily XL Outdoor spot light

Hue White and Colour Ambiance

Lily XL Outdoor spot light
LED integrated
White and coloured light
Low Volt system – extension
Smart control with Hue Bridge*

£139.99

Sale
Amarant linear outdoor light

Hue White and Colour Ambiance

Amarant linear outdoor light
LED integrated
White and coloured light
Low Volt system – extension
Smart control with Hue Bridge*

£169.99

Sale
IMPRESS OUTDOOR PEDESTAL LIGHT

Hue White and Colour Ambiance

IMPRESS OUTDOOR PEDESTAL LIGHT
Hardwired
Matte black finish
400 x 100 mm
Smart control with Hue Bridge*

£169.99

Lily Outdoor spot light

Hue White and Colour Ambiance

Lily Outdoor spot light
LED integrated
White and coloured light
Low Volt system – extension
Smart control with Hue Bridge*

£99.99

Outdoor 100W power supply

Hue

Outdoor 100W power supply
Extension cable
Power up to 100 W
Black

£79.99

Outdoor 40W power supply

Hue

Outdoor 40W power supply
Extension cable
Power up to 40 W
Black

£44.99

Sale
Lightstrip Outdoor 2 metre

Hue White and Colour Ambiance

Lightstrip Outdoor 2 metre
1 x 2 metre lightstrip
1 x power supply unit
White and coloured light

£124.99

Temporarily out of stock

Shop all outdoor products

Watch Low-volt outdoor lights in action

Low-volt makes it easy to expand your outdoor collection no matter where your wiring is. Place your lights anywhere you like, connect them together and plug in the power supply.

Amarant linear outdoor smart light installed outside

Easy to install and extend

The Low-volt collection was designed to make smart lighting simple: you can connect multiple lights to a single power supply unit, plug it into any standard wall outlet and immediately start lighting your space.

Learn more about Low-volt lights
Outdoor smart lights illuminating patio

Design your outdoor space

You don’t have to be a designer to decorate your yard – the Hue app does it for you. See what scenes would look best on your outdoor lights in the Hue scene gallery.

Compare outdoor setups

Get to know Philips Hue

A group of friends enjoy a meal outside on a patio decorated with colorful smart light.

Discover outdoor smart lighting

Install LED lights outdoors that connect to the Philips Hue smart lighting system – and bring your outdoors to life with light.
A woman arrives home with the front door and pathway lit with wall lights and pedestal lights.

Be welcomed home with light

Use the Welcome home automation to be welcomed home with smart light! Light up your front yard, porch or driveway when you arrive home – automatically.
An intruder approaches a front door lit with two wall lights shining bright warm smart light.

Feel safer with smart light

Make it look like you’re home when you’re away with the Mimic presence automation, which turns your lights on and off based on the normal activity in that room.

About the Philips Hue outdoor sale

When is the Philips Hue outdoor sale?

What kind of outdoor light fixtures are included?

How can I stay up-to-date on all Philips Hue deals and promotions?

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

  • Paypal
  • Mastercard
  • Visa
  • Apple pay
  • Google pay