Close up of front of Ceiling/Wall Spotlights Kosipo Ceiling/Wall Spotlight 4x

Kosipo Ceiling/Wall Spotlight 4x

This Philips my Living Contemporary is a range of spot lights with elegant silhouettes and high quality light that matches today's tastes, trends and lifestyles.

£55.89

Product highlights

  • No bulb
  • Black
ClickFix easy mounting

Install your spot light easily and by yourself. Thanks to ClickFix, no extra pair of hands is needed. Simply mount the bracket to the ceiling, connect the wires, then click and fix the lamp in one go.

Adjustable spot head

Direct the light where you want it most by simply adjusting, rotating or tilting the spot head of the lamp.

High-quality materials

This lamp is sculpted from layered patterns of high-quality materials with superior finishing. This ensures a solid and long lasting product that will enhance your home for many years to come.

For any room in your interior

Fully functional and at the same time very elegant, this Philips spot light will bring a decorative touch to any room in your home.

Natural and recognisable forms

Soft transitions and curved lines define the timeless look of myLiving by Philips. Practical and elegant, myLiving spot lights are unobtrusive and blend perfectly into any contemporary interior.

The perfect light beam for accent lighting

The perfect light beam for accent lighting. This Philips spot light has the perfect light beam for accent lighting (GU10 bulb not included). With bundled light you can emphasise any detail or feature in your interior.

Specifications

Bulb characteristics

Intended use

Indoor

Design and finishing

Colour

Black

Material

Metal

Environmental

Disposal of the product

At the end of (economic) life, dispose of the product in accordance with local rules. Do not dispose of the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help to prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health.

Extra feature/accessory incl.

Adjustable spot head

Yes

click!FIX mounting

Yes

LED integrated

No

Miscellaneous

Especially designed for

Bedroom

Living Room

Dining Room

Kitchen

Home Office

Hallway

Style

Contemporary

Type

Ceiling/Wall Spotlights

EyeComfort

No

Packaging dimensions and weight

EAN/UPC - product

8718696164945

Net weight

1.68 kg

Gross weight

2.06 kg

Height

11.7 cm

Length

11.5 cm

Width

67.5 cm

Material number (12NC)

915005532301

Product dimensions and weight

Net weight

1.675 kg

Height

9.2 cm

Length

62.8 cm

Width

11.8 cm

Service

Warranty

2 year(s)

Technical specifications

Total lumen output fixture

No bulb included

Mains power

AC 220-240

Energy class included light source

bulb not included

Fitting/cap

GU10

Wattage bulb included

5.5W

Maximum wattage replacement bulb

5.5

IP code

IP20

Class of protection

Class I

Light source replaceable

Yes

Number of light sources

4

Other

User manual

User Manual

Dismantling

No dismantle information available

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

