*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Hue Dimmer switch
Control and dim your lights with a Hue dimmer switch. Both a wall switch and remote control, this smart switch attaches easily to walls with the included adhesive and can be removed from the magnetic base to use as a remote control.
Product highlights
- Hue Bridge enabled
- Wireless installation
- Battery powered
- Easy access to light recipes
- Use as a remote control
Brighten and dim your smart lights
The Philips Hue Dimmer switch allows you to wirelessly turn your lights up high or down low.
Connect up to 10 smart lights
With the Philips Hue wireless dimming kit for smart lights, you can connect up to 10 lights to control simultaneously from a single dimmer switch.
Mount the dimmer switch anywhere
The Philips Hue Dimmer switch functions as a normal wall switch and dimmer – but better. In addition to mounting with screws or strong adhesive tape, you can remove the magnetic control and carry it with you anywhere.
Switch between light scenes
The smart Dimmer Switch allows you to toggle through four light recipes by simply pressing the "on" switch. Energise, Concentrate, Read, and Relax are programmed by default and you customise your selection in the Hue app.
Use as a remote control dimmer
The Hue Dimmer switch is magnetic and can be removed from the base plate, allowing you to use the dimmer switch as a handy remote control.
Specifications
Design and finishing
Material
Synthetic