Outdoor 100W power supply
Fill your entire outdoor space with smart light using this outdoor power supply, which allows you to add up to 100 W of different lights. Connect two cables – each measuring up to 30 metres – to any low-voltage outdoor Philips Hue light on each connector, adding each fixture’s wattage to reach the maximum 100 W threshold of the power supply.
Current price is £49.99
Product highlights
- Extension cable
- Power up to 100 W
- Black
Specifications
Design and finishing
Design and finishing
Colour
Black
Material
Synthetic