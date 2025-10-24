Outdoor 40W power supply
Easily start your outdoor smart lighting system with this outdoor power supply, which allows you to add up to 40 W of different lights. Connect a maximum of 35 metres of cable to any low-voltage outdoor Philips Hue light, adding each fixture’s wattage to reach the 40 W threshold of the power supply.
Product highlights
- Extension cable
- Power up to 40 W
- Black
Specifications
Design and finishing
Colour
Black
Material
Synthetic