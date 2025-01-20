*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Philips Hue Play gradient lightstrip for PC mounts
Attach a Play gradient lightstrip to the back of your PC monitor with ease using these black mounts with 3M adhesive backing.
£11.99
- Free shipping over £50 (UK only)
- Free 30-day returns
- 2-year warranty
Product highlights
- Adhesive mounts for monitor
- For Play gradient lightstrip
- Black