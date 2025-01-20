Don't just watch TV — experience it. Surround yourself in lights that match the action.
- Works with any HDMI device
- Seamless light syncing
- Easy to install yourself
Play HDMI Sync Box
Sync your smart lights to the content on your TV screen with the Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box. Four HDMI ports allow you to connect your media devices to your Hue setup, resulting in a fast, seamless display of colourful smart light that responds to and reflects the content you watch or listen to.
£229.99
Product highlights
- Philips Hue Bridge required
- Sync lights to any HDMI device
- Supports Dolby Vision, HDR10+, 4K
- Adjust intensity and brightness
View in 3D
Use your phone to see how the product will actually look in your space.
LIGHTSTRIPS
Hue Solo lightstrip 3 metre
£59.99
£41.99
£129.99
£77.99
£249.99
£149.99
£189.99
£113.99
£169.99
£93.49
£219.99
£120.99
£149.99
£82.49
White and Colour Ambiance
Gradient lightstrip extension 1 metre
£54.99
£32.99
White and Colour Ambiance
Gradient lightstrip 2 metre
£139.99
£101.99
White and Colour Ambiance
Play gradient lightstrip 65 inch
£189.99
£132.99
Instant app control
The Hue app is your control center for all things sync. Change the intensity, brightness, and mode.
Go hands-free with voice
Pair with a smart home assistant, such as Alexa or Siri, to control syncing with simple commands.
Control your way
Use the Hue app, your voice or a TV remote to control your light sync setup.
Use your TV remote
Configure any infrared TV remote to control the sync box 4K — start, stop and more.
Connect up to 4 HDMI devices
Set-top boxes, streaming sticks — whatever HDMI device you use to watch, you can connect. The sync box 4K automatically detects which one is playing and switches to it.
Create a virtual room
An Entertainment area is a virtual representation of your home theater. Drag and drop the lights to their real-life location for the optimal sync experience.
Fine-tune the experience
Let's get personal. Use the app to change the sync intensity, dim or brighten the lights, adjust the overall light balance, and more.
Where to install a Hue sync box
Upgrade to 8K
If you're all about the specs, the sync box 8K is your match. It supports the highest-quality picture — ideal for 8K movies and console gamers.
Questions & Answers
What video formats do the sync box 4K and sync box 8K support?
Is there a difference in design between the sync box 4K and the sync box 8K?
Which sync box should I get — the 4K or the 8K?
What does the Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box do?
What video and audio formats does the sync box support?
What media devices does the Hue sync box support?
Does the sync box support the latest gaming consoles?
How many HDMI devices does the Hue sync box support?
Is an HDMI cable included with the Hue sync box?
