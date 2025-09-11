*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Tap switch
Recall your four favourite scenes anywhere in your home at the touch of a button. Use Philips Hue Tap as a remote control and turn all your lights off at the same time. Completely wireless and works without batteries, for your comfort.
Product highlights
- Hue Bridge required
- Wireless installation
- Automates your lights
Recall your favourite Philips Hue scenes
With the Tap switch you can recall 4 different pre-set light scenes or switch lights on/off by pressing a button. Use the app to set up your personal scenes or scenes that are created by lighting designers. You can use the Tap switch without opening the Philips Hue App and even when your Wi-Fi is disconnected.
Mount or use remotely
Mount the Tap switch anywhere with the included mounting plate, or detach it and carry it with you as you move through your home. Set the right mood for every moment of the day.
Use as a remote control
You can also use Philips Hue Tap switch as a remote control for your comfort.
Powered by your touch – no batteries required
The Tap switch is powered by kinetic energy, which means that when you press the light switch, you generate sufficient energy to control your smart lights. A truly wireless, battery-less, solution.
Requires a Philips Hue bridge
This product requires a connection to the Philips Hue bridge
Specifications
Design and finishing
Colour
White
Material
Synthetic