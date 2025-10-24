Support
Close up of front of Hue White A60 – E27 smart bulb – 810

A60 – E27 smart bulb – 810

Bring premium-quality, warm white light (2,700 K) into your home with our smartest bulb yet. With a maximum brightness of 810 lumens and dimming capabilities, you can truly customise your light to suit your needs, adjusting smoothly from full brightness all the way down to 5% using the Hue app.

Item no longer available

Download product information sheet

Product highlights

  • Up to 810 lumen
  • Warm white light (2700 K)
  • Dimmable to 5% brightness
  • Control using app or voice
  • Easy to install and use
View all product specs
Find your product manual

Specifications

Durability

  • Number of switch cycles

    50,000

  • Nominal lifetime

    25,000

Environmental

Extra feature/accessory incl.

Light characteristics

Packaging dimensions and weight

Packaging information

Power consumption

Product dimensions and weight

Service

Technical specifications

The bulb

What's in the box

What's supported

Other

  • Paypal
  • Mastercard
  • Visa
  • Apple pay
  • Google pay