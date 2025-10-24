A60 – E27 smart bulb – 810
Bring premium-quality, warm white light (2,700 K) into your home with our smartest bulb yet. With a maximum brightness of 810 lumens and dimming capabilities, you can truly customise your light to suit your needs, adjusting smoothly from full brightness all the way down to 5% using the Hue app.
Product highlights
- Up to 810 lumen
- Warm white light (2700 K)
- Dimmable to 5% brightness
- Control using app or voice
- Easy to install and use
Specifications
Durability
Durability
Number of switch cycles
50,000
Nominal lifetime
25,000