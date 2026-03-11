Support
Spring lighting sale: up to 25% off

Light up your home for spring with big savings.

Spring lighting deals up to 25% off

Save 15% when you mix and match two or more sale items.
Make one of them a Bridge and get 25% off your total order.

Make your home bloom with spring lighting this season!

Get 25% off with Bridge

Get the biggest spring deals – plus unlock all the Philips Hue features!

Buy a Bridge and at least one other sale item to get 25% off.

Sale
Bridge Pro

Hue

Bridge Pro

Supports 150+ lights, 50+ accessories
Enables Hue Sync, MotionAware™
Unlocks whole-home control
Advanced encryption with Zigbee Trust Centre

£79.99

Sale
Bridge

Hue

Bridge

Supports 50 lights, 12 accessories
Enables Hue Sync
Unlocks light and security integration
Advanced encryption

£49.99

Colourful spring lighting ideas

Lighting spring in your home is all about brighter spaces, softer tones and refreshing energy.

A living room lit in soft spring shades of pink, purple and white light.

Blooming living rooms

Revive your living room with the warm hues and pastel colours of Gradient smart lights. Turn your space into a vibrant stage for quality time and core memories. It’s springtime – it’s showtime!

Shop living room
A kitchen and living room space lit in warm white tones of smart light.

The energy of change

Fresh produce, fresh ideas. Brighten your kitchen with smart task lighting that energises cooking and creativity. Sync your lights with music and your voice assistant to turn everyday tasks into a good time (Philips Hue Bridge required).

Shop kitchen lighting
A lady relaxes on a bed bathed in soft white tones of light from a beside table lamp.

Creative light scenes

Sprinkle some spring magic to every space with the Hue app's light scenes. Explore the softness of 'Blossom,' the forget-me-not blues of 'Memento', the pinks and yellows of 'Lily' and the warmth of 'Amber bloom'. Play around and find out!

Explore the Hue App

All about our spring lighting deals

When is the spring lighting sale?

What products are included in the spring lighting sale?

How can I stay up to date with Philips Hue deals and promotions?

Terms and Conditions

  • This promotion is valid until 23:59 on 6 April 2026.
  • Add two (2) or more sale items to your cart and get 15% off the total price of qualifying promotional products. If a Hue Bridge or Hue Bridge Pro is one of those sale items, you will get 25% off the total price of qualifying promotional products.
  • Discount is applied to the total of qualifying promotional products in the cart at checkout on https://www.philips-hue.com/en-gb/products/promotions/spring-lighting-deals.
  • Discount can be applied to a maximum of 25 products as part of this promotion.
  • This promotion is subject to stock availability and any purchase is further subject to the Philips Hue Terms and Conditions of Sale.
  • In the event of the return of part of an order, where eligible, the proportional discount value will be deducted from the refund amount.
  • This promotion cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer or coupon code on www.philips-hue.com.
  • Signify UK reserves the right to cancel a promotion at any time or to amend these Terms and Conditions by republishing them.

Read the return process

