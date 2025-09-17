Discover the widest range of shapes, sizes and styles. Offering instant, out-of-the-box dimming and a rich quality of light, these smart bulbs let you light your home your way.
- Works in every home
- Dimmable straight out of the box
- Easy to install yourself
2-pack E27
Suitable for most light fixtures, these two E27 smart LED bulbs offer cool light, warm light and all the shades in between as well as instant wireless dimming.
Fitting
Light colour
Model
Shape
Pack
Product highlights
- White Ambiance
- Bluetooth enabled
- Hue Bridge enabled
- Warm-to-cool white light
- Instant control via Bluetooth
- Control with app or voice*
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Meet the award-winning range of smart LED bulbs
Compare the Philips Hue colour ranges
Use soft dimmable white for functional spaces or warm-to-cool light to enhance those everyday moments. Need more? Get the ultimate in lighting with millions of colours of rich, powerful light.
Soft white
The White range provides a soft warm white light with instant wireless dimming.
Warm-to-cool white
The White Ambiance range offers 50,000 shades of warm white light and cool daylight as well as instant wireless dimming.
Millions of colours
The White and colour ambience range offers both warm-to-cool white and millions of colours of light – and yes, it instantly dims, too!
Manage your set-up with the app
Turn lights on and off, dim and brighten the room, set scenes and more — all in the Philips Hue app.
Go hands-free with voice
Simple voice commands allow you to control your bulbs with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant or Siri.
Control your way
Use the Philips Hue app, your voice or smart accessories to control your setup.
Use smart accessories
Philips Hue bulbs work seamlessly with smart accessories, such as the Hue dimmer switch or the Hue smart button.
Suitable for any home
All of our smart LED bulbs feature standard base sizes and types, meaning that they fit into almost any light fixture.
Works out of the box
It's as simple as screwing in a light bulb – literally. Once in your fixture, our smart LED bulbs can dim, brighten and set the mood instantly.