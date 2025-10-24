3-pack Milliskin recessed spotlight
The flush-mount Philips Hue White ambience Milliskin spot in aluminium blends seamlessly into its surroundings while providing warm-to-cool white light. Control instantly with Bluetooth or unlock more smart lighting features with a Hue Bridge.
Current price is £99.99
Product highlights
- White Ambiance
- 1 x GU10 Bulb
- Bluetooth control via app
- Control with app or voice*
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Specifications
Design and finishing
Design and finishing
Colour
Silver
Material
Synthetic