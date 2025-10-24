A60 – B22 smart bulb – 810
Bring the benefits of natural daylight into your home with our smartest bulb yet, redesigned to use 40% less energy and equipped with full-spectrum white light – freely adjustable to anywhere between cosy candlelight hues and energising, crisp white light. Then customise your light even further with ultra-low dimming from full brightness all the way down to 0.2%.
Product highlights
- Up to 810 lumen
- Full-spectrum light (1,000–20,000 K)
- Dimmable to 0.2% brightness
- Control using app or voice
- Easy to install and use
Specifications
Durability
Number of switch cycles
50,000
Nominal lifetime
25,000