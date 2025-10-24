Adore Bathroom ceiling spot light
With a Philips Hue White ambiance Adore ceiling light, you get three points of light to brighten the room. Built-in light recipes help you energise, concentrate, read and relax. Get instant control with the included Hue dimmer switch or Bluetooth. Unlock more features with a Hue Bridge.
Current price is £164.99
Product highlights
- White Ambiance
- Includes GU10 LED bulb
- Bluetooth control via app
- Includes dimmer switch
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Specifications
Design and finishing
Colour
White
Material
Metal