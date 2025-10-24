Adore Bathroom mirror light
This Philips Hue White ambience Adore mirror light’s classic, slim design fits into any bathroom’s decor. Control light recipes with the Hue Dimmer switch to Energise, Concentrate, Read and Relax, setting the perfect light to do your make-up or get ready for that special event. Place the fixture horizontally over your mirror or install two vertically on either side for ultimate ambience.
Product highlights
- White Ambiance
- Dimmer switch included
- LED integrated
- White
- Smart control with Hue Bridge*
Specifications
Design and finishing
Colour
White
Material
Synthetic