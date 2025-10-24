Adore Bathroom mirror light
Get warm-to-cool white light for any moment of the day with the Adore wall light in chrome, specially made for the bathroom. Use bright white light to get ready in the morning, or dim it down to a low glow to relax in the bath after a long day.
Current price is £159.99
Product highlights
- White Ambiance
- Integrated LED
- Bluetooth control via app
- Includes dimmer switch
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Specifications
Design and finishing
Colour
Chrome
Material
Synthetic