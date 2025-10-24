Support
Close up of front of Hue White Ambiance Buckram double spotlight

Buckram double spotlight

With the Philips Hue White ambiance Buckram spotlight in white, you get warm-to-cool white light for your daily routine. Adjust each spot individually to highlight the room and get instant control with the included Hue dimmer switch or Bluetooth. Connect to a Hue Bridge for more features.

Item no longer available

Product highlights

  • White Ambiance
  • Includes GU10 LED bulb
  • Bluetooth control via app
  • Includes dimmer switch
  • Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Find your product manual

