Cher suspension light
The Philips Hue White ambiance Cher pendant light in black offers warm-to-cool white light to help you read, relax, concentrate and energise throughout your day. Control instantly with the included Hue dimmer switch or Bluetooth or add a Hue Bridge to unlock even more smart lighting features.
Current price is £189.99
Product highlights
- White Ambiance
- Integrated LED
- Bluetooth control via app
- Includes dimmer switch
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Specifications
Design and finishing
Colour
Black
Material
Synthetic