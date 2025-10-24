Support
A white smart bulb, a white wireless dimmer switch, and packaging box with product details and energy rating label are visible.

Light Recipe Kit E27

Get started with the Philips Hue Light Recipe Kit. With the included E27 lamp and dimmer switch, you can cycle through four preset light recipes and enjoy wireless dimming. Connect everything to the Hue bridge to unlock the smart features.

Product highlights

  • White Ambiance
  • Hue Bridge enabled
  • 1 x E27 Bulb
  • Warm to cool white light
  • Easy access to light recipes
  • Dimmer switch included
Specifications

