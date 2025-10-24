Light Recipe Kit E27
Get started with the Philips Hue Light Recipe Kit. With the included E27 lamp and dimmer switch, you can cycle through four preset light recipes and enjoy wireless dimming. Connect everything to the Hue bridge to unlock the smart features.
Product highlights
- White Ambiance
- Hue Bridge enabled
- 1 x E27 Bulb
- Warm to cool white light
- Easy access to light recipes
- Dimmer switch included
Specifications
Lamp dimensions
Dimensions (WxHxD)
62x110