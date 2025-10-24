Runner single spotlight ext.
With an adjustable head, the Philips Hue White ambiance Runner spotlight in white allows you to shine warm-to-cool white light in any corner of the room. Use the built-in light recipes for your daily routines and get instant control with Bluetooth. Connect to a Hue Bridge for more features.
Current price is £59.99
Product highlights
- White Ambiance
- Includes GU10 LED bulb
- Bluetooth control via app
- Control with app or voice*
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Specifications
Design and finishing
Colour
White
Material
Aluminium