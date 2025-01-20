*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Tento square ceiling panel – medium
This simply-designed, medium-sized white LED panel lets you add warm-to-cool white light in any room of your home: wardrobes, garages, hallways and more.
Light colour
Shape
Size
Colour
£99.99
Product highlights
- Streamlined design
- Smooth dimming
- 39.5 x 39.5 cm
- Up to 2000 lumens
- White
Control lights with your voice*
Philips Hue works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant when paired with a compatible Google Nest or Amazon Echo device. Simple voice commands allow you to control multiple lights in a room, or just a single lamp.
Set the right mood with soft white light
Hue bulbs and light fixtures use a soft white light. Dimmable from bright daylight to low nightlights, these smart lights allow you to fill your home with just the right level of warm light when you need it.
Unlock the full suite of smart lighting features with the Bridge
The Bridge unlocks the features that make smart lighting truly smart – away-from-home control, voice control, automated lighting and much more. Add a Bridge to your setup to create immersive experiences, tap into technology that’s secure and reliable, and more. The Bridge is the key to smart lighting like you’ve never seen before.
Optimised light recipes for your daily activities
Use the preset Philips Hue light recipes to fit your mood or activities throughout the day. Start your day with the bright white light of the Energise light recipe, or unwind with the subtle, soft light of Relax. Reading a book in the bath? Set the Read recipe for just the right light.
Control lights instantly
Get instant control over your Philips Hue smart lights with the Hue dimmer switch. With the touch of a button, your entire household can instantly dim or brighten the room, turn lights on and off, or set light scenes.
Specifications
Design and finishing
Colour
White
Material
Synthetic
Durability
Nominal lifetime
25,000
Extra feature/accessory incl.
Dimmable with the Hue app and switches
Yes
LED integrated
Yes
Light characteristics
Colour rendering index (CRI)
>80
Miscellaneous
Especially designed for
Kitchen
Living Room
Bedroom
Type
Ceiling Lights
Packaging dimensions and weight
EAN/UPC - product
8720169350854
Net weight
1.8 kg
Gross weight
2.47 kg
Height
453.5 mm
Length
60.5 mm
Width
450.5 mm
Material number (12NC)
929003846401
Product dimensions and weight
Height
3.7 cm
Length
39.5 cm
Width
39.5 cm
Service
Warranty
2 year(s)
Technical specifications
Lumen output at 4000K
2,000 lm
Light colour
2200-6500 Hue White Ambiance
Mains power
220–240 V
Energy class included light source
E
Wattage bulb included
15.4
IP code
IP20
Class of protection
Class II
The bulb
Communication protocol
Bluetooth
Zigbee
What's supported
Compatible with Effects feature
Yes
Philips Hue App
iOS 16 or later
WiFi
Works without Wi-Fi
Defined support period
Minimum of 48 months after introduction date
Max. number of accessories
12 (with Hue Bridge)
Other
User manual
Disposal of the product
At the end of (economic) life, dispose the product according to local rules and do not dispose the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health
Dismantling