3-pack Centura recessed spotlight
The Hue Centura aluminium recessed spotlight offers the perfect splash of ambience for any occasion. Ideal for your living room and bedroom. Control via Bluetooth to instantly set light scenes in one room, or pair with a Hue Bridge to unlock the full suite of features.
Current price is £159.99
Product highlights
- White and Colour Ambiance
- 3 x GU10 Bulb
- Bluetooth control via app
- Control with app or voice*
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Specifications
Design and finishing
Colour
Aluminium
Material
Synthetic