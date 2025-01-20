Support
Close up of front of Hue White and Colour Ambiance 3-pack Centura recessed spotlight

3-pack Centura recessed spotlight

Featuring a sleek round housing and colour-capable spotlight that can be angled any direction, this spotlight gives you the perfect splash of colour for any occasion.

£159.99

Product highlights

  • Includes GU10 bulb
  • 70-mm​ cutout diameter
  • Adjustable head
  • Narrow beam
  • 1200 lumens
Create a starter kit
Get the perfect light recipes for your daily activities

Get the perfect light recipes for your daily activities

Make your day easier and more pleasant with four pre-set light recipes handcrafted especially for your daily tasks: Energise, Concentrate, Read and Relax. The two cool-toned scenes, Energise and Concentrate, help you get going in the morning or keep your focus, while the warmer scenes of Read and Relax help support comfortable reading or calm a busy mind.

Unlock the full suite of smart lighting features with the Bridge

Unlock the full suite of smart lighting features with the Bridge

The Bridge unlocks the features that make smart lighting truly smart – away-from-home control, voice control, automated lighting and much more. Add a Bridge to your setup to create immersive experiences, tap into technology that’s secure and reliable, and more. The Bridge is the key to smart lighting like you’ve never seen before.

Set the right mood with warm to cool white light

Set the right mood with warm to cool white light

These bulbs and light fixtures offer different shades of warm to cool white light. With complete dimmability from bright to low nightlights, you can tune your lights to the perfect shade and brightness of light for your daily needs.

Control up to 10 lights with the Bluetooth app

Control up to 10 lights with the Bluetooth app

With the Hue Bluetooth app, you can control your Hue smart lights in a single room of your home.Add up to 10 smart lights and control them all with just the touch of a button on your mobile device.

Control lights with your voice*

Control lights with your voice*

Philips Hue works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant when paired with a compatible Google Nest or Amazon Echo device. Simple voice commands allow you to control multiple lights in a room, or just a single lamp.

Create a personalised experience with colourful smart light

Create a personalised experience with colourful smart light

Transform your home with over 16 million colours, instantly creating the right atmosphere for any event. With the touch of a button, you can set a festive mood for a party, turn your living room into a movie theatre, enhance your home decor with colour accents, and much more.

Specifications

Design and finishing

Colour

Aluminium

Material

Synthetic

Durability

Nominal lifetime

25,000

Extra feature/accessory incl.

Adjustable spot head

Yes

Dimmable with the Hue app and switches

Yes

LED integrated

No

Light characteristics

Beam angle

40 degree(s)

Colour rendering index (CRI)

≥80

Miscellaneous

Especially designed for

Living Room

Bedroom

Type

Recessed Spot Light

EyeComfort

No

Packaging dimensions and weight

EAN/UPC - product

8720169318854

Net weight

0.59 kg

Gross weight

0.86 kg

Height

100 mm

Length

209 mm

Width

219 mm

Material number (12NC)

929003809301

Product dimensions and weight

Height

10.0 cm

Length

9.0 cm

Recessed distance

100 mm

Width

9.0 cm

Service

Warranty

2 year(s)

Technical specifications

Lumen output at 4000K

1,200 lm

Lumen output bulb included

1,200 lm

Bulb technology

LED

Light colour

2000-6500 Hue White Colour Ambiance

Mains power

50-60 Hz

Energy class included light source

E

Fitting/cap

GU10

Wattage bulb included

4.2

IP code

IP20

Class of protection

Class II

Lumen output at 2700K

1,050 lm

Number of light sources

3

The bulb

Communication protocol

Bluetooth

Zigbee

What's supported

Compatible with Effects feature

Yes

Philips Hue App

iOS 16 or later

WiFi

Works without Wi-Fi

Defined support period

Minimum of 48 months after introduction date

Max. number of accessories

12 (with Hue Bridge)

Other

User manual

User Manual

Disposal of the product

At the end of (economic) life, dispose the product according to local rules and do not dispose the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health

Dismantling

Dismantle Instructions

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

